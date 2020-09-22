Two airlifted after Marsh Road wreck

DUBLIN — Two Bladenboro residents were taken to the hospital by helicopter after a wreck on Marsh Road early Tuesday afternoon.

“We had two vehicles here, a mobile home moving truck and white passenger pickup, and they hit head on,” said Ethan King with the Dublin Fire Department.

Two people had to be extricated and airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach due to head trauma. Trooper Mike Sellers said that they were both in stable condition, but both were unconscious as of Wednesday.

“There were two people in the white Chevrolet pickup truck,” Sellers said late Tuesday night. “There were also two people in the 18-wheeler truck, but it was not hauling anything. It was just the cab.”

The crash happened north of the intersection of Marsh Road and N.C. 41 about 1 p.m. Fire departments from Dublin, Tar Heel, Bladenboro, Elizabethtown and Lumberton responded.

“The white truck went left of center in a curve and struck the truck,” Sellers said. “The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler truck had minor injuries, and were treated onsite.”

“The trucking company had a couple of pickup trucks behind them, and they had just got done moving a trailer,” King said.

A hazardous materials truck helped with cleaning the road.

“We are trying to get it cleaned up the best we can,” said Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services for the county.

The State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

