Conner’s Law has already paid out nearly $1 million

RALEIGH — Almost $1 million has been paid to survivors of nine public safety officers murdered in the line of duty through the law named for a highway patrolman originally from Bladenboro.

Conner’s Law honors the legacy of Kevin Conner, who was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2018, after stopping a vehicle on a Columbus County road for speeding. Conner, born and raised in Bladenboro, made a home with his wife and two children in the Williams Township community of Columbus County. He was killed just after midnight and died later that morning at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Conner was a graduate of the old Bladenboro High School. He was an 11-year veteran of the patrol.

The measure increases penalties when emergency service workers are seriously attacked and provides an additional $100,000 death benefit to the survivors of slain public safety employees. It raises criminal penalties against those who assault on-duty officers with a gun.

A release this week from State Treasurer Dale Folwell said the law was retroactive to July 1, 2016. Thus, it provided aid to families of corrections officers murdered by inmates on Oct. 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in the state’s deadliest attempted prison escape.

The payments are made by RSD as part of its ongoing responsibilities to administer line-of-duty death benefits, retirement, and disability programs for more than 35,000 public safety workers employed by state and local governments in North Carolina, and more than 15,000 volunteer firefighters and rescue squad workers.

Brenden Jones, a District 46 Republican representing Columbus and Robeson counties, was primary sponsor of HB 283 along with District 10 Republican John R. Bell, House Speaker Tim Moore of District 111, and District 110 Republican Kelly E. Hastings. Jones is the House deputy majority leader and Bell is the House majority leader. The 18 other sponsors on the bill included Republican William Brisson of Dublin, who has constituents in Bladen and Sampson counties.

Republican state Sen. Danny Britt was lead primary sponsor of the companion bill, SB 306, in the Senate.

The law increases the penalty for assaulting an officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to Class D. This means jail time would be required for anyone convicted under the state sentencing guidelines. It also doubles the death benefit paid to the family.

