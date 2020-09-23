Elizabethtown won’t fully replace Fayetteville’s Holly Day Fair, but it will plug the gap a bit

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time in 54 years, the Junior League of Fayetteville will not be holding the Holly Day Fair at the Crown Expo Center.

Maurice Williams, owner and operator of Whimsical Florist and Gifts, was a regular vendor there and was planning to be there the weekend after Election Day. As were a number of others.

“It just kicks off the Christmas holiday season, and so I got to thinking, I’m going to do something smaller,” he said.

Williams saw an opportunity that can benefit all of Elizabethtown, bringing in shoppers from throughout the region. After all, the Holly Day Fair started in 1966 and has grown from a church to a regional entertainment complex and bills itself as “the largest holiday gift and craft show in eastern North Carolina.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, which is what caused the July cancellation, the goal isn’t necessarily to see how big this can be as a fill-in. The schedule is different, the offerings about the same though through a smaller number of vendors, and the event will subsequently last more than a weekend for vendors that choose to stay on.

The vacant building that formerly housed Goody’s on Poplar Street will be the site. Between a dozen and two dozen vendors are expected.

“I know other vendors that look forward to going and participating,” Williams said. “And then there’s the customers, you know, they will go and plan and take off from work just to go there.”

Williams doesn’t have a name for the event. The Holly Day Fair is promised to return in 2021 and belongs to the Junior League, so that won’t work.

But there’s time.

The three-day shopping fest will start on Friday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. and run until 8 p.m., with the same hours on Saturday. Sunday will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Social distancing and other safety protocols, like face coverings required, will be in place.

“I am going to operate until after Christmas over there,” he said. “So let’s say, for the following Saturday, someone wants to come and rent a booth, I’ll rent them a booth.”

Essentially he will be doing Saturdays until Christmas comes, and possibly Sundays.

“After Thanksgiving I will probably open at like maybe 1 p.m. on Sundays,” Williams said.

It’s an idea born out of adversity from the virus.

“When I first thought about it I talked to Hope Campbell, and I was asking about the building over there by the post office, which would have been a pretty good size,” Williams said.

Williams went and looked at it, and then went by her office, and next thing he knew it was suggested that they use the building next to his store. Goody’s vacated earlier this year and the space is without a tenant but with much more room.

He said it didn’t take long and he was over there working away, building his displays and setting things up.

“We have about 19 vendor booths available,” he said. “I’ve been getting lots of phone calls and lots of interest.”

About five of the spots have been filled already, and he said that he is still taking in more. He’s also looking into finding outside food vendors.

Local businesses are already getting slots, and he said that there’s a few coming from Fayetteville as well. The assortment will include items similar to what was offered in Fayetteville: clothing, jewelry, crafts and wreaths.

Williams said that many of the items will be a draw, and with each of these vendors having a following, it will bring in more business for everyone.

“They are going to have their followers come, and then they are going to be touring the whole place, with all the vendors,” he said. “They may see something in my booth that others don’t have, or see something they like and that will put me out there.

“I think it’s going to be good for everybody — the town, the vendors, and me.”

And the Bladen Journal’s annual Empty Stocking Fund, which Williams said will get a portion of proceeds. Families make applications for it through the Department of Social Services, and based on need are granted vouchers that can be used to buy gifts for their children.

Williams said that people are used to going out and shopping that weekend and it’s going to be something for them to do.

“These spaces are much bigger than at the Holly Day Fair,” he said.

Spaces are currently available, at different sizes, and he said that he is able to meet with people to see about them selecting their spots in the space. Cost for the booths start at $400. Admission for shoppers will be $7 for the weekend.

For more information contact Williams at Whimsical Florist and Gifts at 910-872-9931.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.