Coronavirus: Half-dozen cases added to Bladen total by state

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state Department of Health and Human Services added six more lab-confirmed cases to Bladen County’s total on Wednesday, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 831.

The county Health Department, which counts antigen tests that are not lab-confirmed, added two more cases to reach 864. It says 63 are active, six people are hospitalized and 787 have recovered.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 245 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 115 in Bladenboro; 89 in East Arcadia; 77 in Clarkton; 66 in White Oak; 53 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 16 in Council; and nine in Dublin.

The death count is at five in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,316 deaths, up 30 from Tuesday’s noon report. Twenty-one were logged at congregate living settings.

• 196,501 cases, up 952.

• 912 hospitalized, up seven.

• 2,842,427 tests, up 17,498.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 230 deaths and 13,517 cases. Cumberland has 75 deaths and 5,238 cases; Robeson has 72 deaths and 4,273 cases; Columbus has 54 deaths and 1,328 cases; Sampson has 24 deaths and 1,769 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 909 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,731 deaths and 21,570 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 209 nursing homes, 88 residential care facilities, 37 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three each in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 43 percent of the deaths (1,426) and 49.1 percent of the cases (96,389).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 343 deaths and 27,768 positive cases, Gaston County has 77 deaths and 4,923 cases, Rowan County has 88 deaths and 3,224 cases, Cabarrus County has 63 deaths and 3,836 cases, and Union County has 58 deaths and 4,629 cases — a total of 629 deaths and 44,380 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 235 deaths and 17,070 cases, Durham County has 92 deaths and 7,589 cases, Johnston County has 55 deaths and 4,270 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,603 cases — a total of 437 deaths and 31,532 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 179 deaths and 8,244 cases, Forsyth County has 96 deaths and 6,886 cases, Randolph County has 51 deaths and 2,696 cases, and Davidson County has 34 deaths and 2,651 cases — a total of 360 deaths and 20,477 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.9 million confirmed cases and 201,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 5.6 million.

There are more than 31.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 973,000 deaths.

