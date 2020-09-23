Bladen County Schools yet to decide if K-5 students return

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools have yet to decide if kindergarteners through fifth grade will all return to the classroom on Oct. 5, as allowed by the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 17 announced a lifting of restrictions, including no classroom capacity limits for the youngest grades. Schools can use that option, which is known as Plan A, or they can continue in either Plan B or Plan C.

For grades K-4, the district is using Plan B — with students getting two days of in-person instruction and three days of internet learning, unless their families have chosen five days of internet learning. The latter is considered Plan C. The more than 1,400 students were nearly evenly split on the choice.

Grades 5-8 are expected to go into Plan B on Oct. 5, and grades 9-12 will do likewise on Oct. 23, pending further changes from the governor.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the district is considering options.

“We’ll have to consider all the issues before we make a decision,” he wrote in a text message to the Bladen Journal. “We want kids back.”

One of the overarching concerns is logistics.

“Logistics create limitations that we cannot control,” he wrote.

Transportation has been a critical concern for all school districts, with there being limitations placed on number of students allowed on a bus at one time. Taylor said more information will be available as time progresses.

“We will push this out when our review is completed,” he said.

