Emereau to increase in-person instruction for K-5 starting Oct. 19

ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School will increase in-person instruction for kindergarten through fifth grade, as allowed by the state.

The school’s Board of Directors met in a called meeting on Wednesday evening, delayed by a day from its original scheduling, and chose to begin four days of in-person instruction starting Oct. 19. The state allows schools to begin five days of in-person instruction with no classroom capacity restrictions on Oct. 5, but Emereau’s fall break was cited among the reasons for waiting two weeks.

Emereau, which has kindergarten through ninth grade in its buildings, chose four days rather than five because Wednesday will remain a deep clean day for the entire school.

“Remote learning will continue to be an option for parents that choose not to send their students for face to face learning,” Elizabeth Cole said in a release from the school. She’s the executive director. “This transition period allows us to monitor circumstances within our community to ensure we are keeping safety first for all stakeholders. Cloth face coverings will continue to be required. We will continue to screen and monitor everyone that enters the building daily.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, on Sept. 17, said K-5 could return. He has an executive order blanketing the state that expires next Friday that could result in more changes for schools and businesses.

Cole said sixth through ninth grades will remain on their schedule, pending further changes from the state. In those grades, students are in two groups and get instruction two days in person and three days via the internet. Families who chose to keep their children home get five days of internet learning.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.