RALEIGH — Two resignations from the state Board of Elections announced late Wednesday night have added another element of mystery and chipped away at confidence in the 2020 election process in one of the nation’s top presidential battlegrounds.

David Black and Ken Raymond, the two Republicans on the five-member board, submitted their respective letters the day after a controversial litigation settlement regarding absentee ballots. Their decision leaves no representation on the board for more than 4.5 million of the state’s 7.1 million registered voters.

The settlement announced Tuesday is expected to increase the number of counted absentee ballots. It would permit mailed in absentee ballots with deficient information to be fixed without forcing a voter to fill out a new blank ballot. The voter would be sent an affidavit to sign that would rectify the problem.

The board voted unanimously for the settlement that further weakens the state’s absentee ballot laws, which have been the target of first-year executive director Karen Brinson Bell since Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her. Earlier this year she proposed a list of changes based on the impact of the coronavirus, saying they were temporary when in reality only two of the 15 included “temporary” in the language for the General Assembly to consider. They were collectively rejected, though later some parts were put into place by lawmakers.

Black said he was misled about the witness requirement and affidavit fix; disagreed with the one-stop requirement equation to determine number of sites; and confusion on minimum weekend hours during early voting required by the state.

Raymond said Attorney General Josh Stein’s office didn’t advise the board that some concessions in the settlement had already been denied in a prior case by a federal judge and in another case by a state court. He closed his letter saying both Republicans and Democrats did “not have important and vital information needed to make the right decisions.”

Both men said the board was led to believe without a settlement, administration of the election itself could rest with a judicial order that might compromise the acceptance date of absentee ballots.

In announcing their resignations, the state board office wrote in a release, “The unanimous agreement of the five-member State Board regarding the proposed settlement came after counsel to all board members from agency attorneys and litigation counsel before and during last week’s closed session meeting. The agency’s legal staff, who are civil servants, provide thorough legal memos to the board prior to every board meeting and answer any questions board members have about members that come before the board.”

The board will continue to have a quorum with its three Democrats. The state Republican Party will choose the two replacements and Cooper will announce their appointments.

Absentee ballots, because of COVID-19, have been requested at a greater frequency than ever before this year. County boards began mailing them out Sept. 4, and through Tuesday the number of requests was 971,631 — 13.6 percent of the state’s registered voters. The last day for requests is Oct. 27.

In North Carolina, there are just over 2.5 million registered Democrats, more than 2.3 million unaffiliated and more than 2.1 million Republicans. Three other parties — Libertarian, Green, Constitution — make up almost 50,000 voters.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.