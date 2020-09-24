ELIZABETHTOWN — Using the Stop Stick tire-deflation device, two suspects were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle carrying stolen motorcycles with heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Tuesday afternoon, a release from the department says. Austin Tyler Chavis of Lexington and Brittany Nicole Jones of Hope Mills were jailed and face a number of charges related to drugs, larceny, stolen goods and driving infractions. Bail for Chavis was set at $210,000, and for Jones at $100,000.

Chavis and Jones, lawmen discovered, were also wanted on charges filed in Wake County and in Virginia.

Chavis was driving the Chevy S-10 pickup, which had been stolen in Erwin, and was charged with driving while impaired. Two Coleman motorcycles, stolen from two Tractor Supply Co. locations, were in the bed of the truck; one was taken in Elizabethtown and the other in Selma. The duo had $1,170 cash with them.

Deputies responded to a description of the truck following the theft in Elizabethtown. Sgt. Dustin Melvin stopped them near the intersection of Mac Campbell Jr. Highway and Peanut Road, but as he approached, the pickup took off. A chase that reached a speed of 85 mph ensued on Peanut Road, Twisted Hickory Road and N.C. 242 before the Stop Stick device deflated the tires and lawmen caught the suspects near Storms Road.

Elizabethtown and Bladenboro police assisted in the capture.