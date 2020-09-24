Coronavirus: Bladen County has had 121 cases in September; week to go

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County, for the second consecutive day, has added six lab-confirmed coronavirus cases to its total, moving to 837 since the worldwide pandemic began.

The figures come from the state Department of Health and Human Services. With a week to go in the month, the county has logged 121 cases thus far. The county had 153 last month, 192 in July and 271 in June.

There have been 14 fatalities.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 246 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 118 in Bladenboro; 91 in East Arcadia; 78 in Clarkton; 66 in White Oak; 55 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 16 in Council; and nine in Dublin.

The death count is at five in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,356 deaths, up 40 from Wednesday’s noon report. Twenty-six were logged at congregate living settings.

• 198,189 lab-confirmed cases, up 1,688.

• 902 hospitalized, down 10.

• 2,870,191 tests, up 27,764.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 232 deaths and 13,660 cases. Cumberland has 75 deaths and 5,300 cases; Robeson has 72 deaths and 4,314 cases; Columbus has 56 deaths and 1,338 cases; Sampson has 24 deaths and 1,788 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 920 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,757 deaths and 21,812 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 216 nursing homes, 89 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three each in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.8 percent of the deaths (1,437) and 48.9 percent of the cases (96,996).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 345 deaths and 27,884 positive cases, Gaston County has 77 deaths and 4,990 cases, Rowan County has 91 deaths and 3,261 cases, Cabarrus County has 63 deaths and 3,883 cases, and Union County has 58 deaths and 4,653 cases — a total of 634 deaths and 44,671 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 239 deaths and 17,158 cases, Durham County has 92 deaths and 7,636 cases, Johnston County has 56 deaths and 4,280 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,614 cases — a total of 442 deaths and 31,688 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 179 deaths and 8,331 cases, Forsyth County has 97 deaths and 6,909 cases, Randolph County has 51 deaths and 2,714 cases, and Davidson County has 34 deaths and 2,683 cases — a total of 361 deaths and 20,637 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.9 million confirmed cases and 202,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 5.7 million.

There are more than 32 million cases worldwide, with more than 979,000 deaths.

