BLADENBORO — Three people were arrested and face drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near Barry Lewis Road and N.C. 211.

Heroin with a street value of approximately $1,000, marijuana and scales were found in the vehicle.

Christopher Blake Carroll, a 29-year-old from Elizabethtown, Tristan McRae Singletary, a 37-year-old from Bladenboro, and Dillon Alexander Freeman, a 25-year-old from Bladenboro, face charges related to heroin and marijuana. Singletary was the driver of the car and is facing a charge of driving while license revoked.

Bail was set at $451,000 for Carroll, $250,000 for Singletary and $150,000 for Freeman.