Election board fiasco: GOP leader cites lessons of Bladen County 2018

BLADENBORO — Election irregularity that brought unwanted national embarrassment to Bladen County was cited by Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger in the midst of a tumultuous four days of politics involving a state board, attorney general and embattled Gov. Roy Cooper.

The powerful Rockingham Republican first fired shots at a settlement brokered on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled state Board of Elections — settlement of a case, “North Carolina Alliance of Retired Americans v. North Carolina State Board of Elections,” in which leaders of the General Assembly can be described as defendants. On June 12 in response to the coronavirus and an expected surge in absentee ballot requests, Cooper signed the Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020 passed by the General Assembly. Among other things, the law reduced the number of witnesses required to sign absentee ballots from two to one.

Tuesday’s settlement — now awaiting approval by a Wake County Superior Court judge — essentially wiped out that requirement. According to a release sent by Patrick Gannon of the state Board of Elections, “if a ballot is returned without required witness name, address, and/or signature, it can be corrected with a sworn certification from the voter affirming that the voter returned their ballot for the November 2020 general election and will not vote more than once in the election.”

In other words, a new ballot doesn’t have to be done, and the voter is one’s own witness.

“It is beyond troubling that this collusive settlement completely disregarded clear directions from the State Board of Elections,” Berger said in a release Friday morning. “The members of the board spoke out about the necessity of the witness requirement, but the collusive settlement effectively eliminates it. Instead of increasing election security in the shadow of election fraud from 2018, Democrats led by the Attorney General’s office and national Democrats’ go-to attorney, Marc Elias, took it upon themselves to rewrite and ignore state law in an attempt to game the elections system.”

It was in 2018’s midterms that Bladenboro’s McCrae Dowless was hired by the campaign of Charlotte pastor Dr. Mark Harris. The Republican appeared to defeat Democrat Dan McCready on Election Day, but that race and two others in the county were not certified by the state board. A hearing the following February ended with damning testimony against Dowless, with his paid associates saying they were told, where able, to sign and mark the absentee ballots they were collecting to turn in.

Ballot harvesting — the collection of ballots by a third party — is illegal in North Carolina, but not in some other states. Signing and marking ballots for others is fraudulent.

The U.S House seat election for North Carolina’s 9th District was redone in 2019, with Harris choosing not to run and McCready losing to former state Sen. Dan Bishop.

Dowless and 10 others were later arrested on a number of election law charges. More than a year after charges were filed, their cases have not been resolved — leading to more questions about the legitimacy of the testimony in the February 2019 hearing, and doubt with regard to his and others’ guilt.

This week’s events have left Republicans furious and in belief Democrats running for office — Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein — are colluding with the North Carolina Alliance of Retired Americans, which is backed by Democrats, to weaken security laws in a state chiefly among the top half-dozen in the election’s presidential battleground. Elias is well-known as a power lawyer for the party.

Democrats have been defensive of accusations they and Stein’s office misled two Republican election board members who tendered resignations Wednesday night. For Tuesday’s settlement, they had helped provide a unanimous vote of approval.

In fact, so strong in their opinion the GOP members are not telling the truth, the three remaining members — all Democrats — took the unusual step on Friday morning to immediately release the memorandums about the agreement and the minutes of a three-hour closed session that led to the vote.

It is a vote, however, that has been called into question as a violation of the state’s open meetings law because it did not happen in open session. And the called meeting to make that decision Friday morning had less than 48 hours notice, another open meetings requirement.

In those minutes released, it is clear the board questioned the witness requirement.

Stella Anderson, the board’s secretary, said to her colleagues, “If we say that the voter can cure no witness signature, we are exempting them from the witness requirement. This is problematic.”

All five board members — Chairman Damon Circosta, Anderson, Jeff Carmon and now ex-members Ken Raymond and David Black — participated in the discussion. Ultimately, the decision for the settlement swung on changing the election rules to avoid eventual conflicting court rulings from judges.

They sought stability and instead created a maelstrom of uncertainty with more than 200,000 absentee ballots already mailed back and Nov. 3 less than 40 days away. Bladen County’s Board of Elections meets Tuesday in the first of seven meetings to start approving the ballots mailed back, but has been given conflicting instructions in the lead-up.

Tim Moore, the House Speaker, joined Berger in saying the minutes reinforce the assertion against Democrats that the witness mandate is gutted.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is challenging Cooper, who has been under pressure during the pandemic for putting thousands out of work with his mandates on businesses in addition to his slow and frustrating moves with public schools during the summer. Forest sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday, asking him to probe how Stein and the Board of Elections negotiated the settlement.

The letter read in part, “The fact that an executive agency would dare enter into an agreement that attempts to make substantial changes to our election law less than six weeks before the election raises serious concerns about the motives of all involved.”

Berger’s office has indicated that should the Wake judge approve the settlement, an appeal would likely be forthcoming. Should it reach the state Supreme Court, the panel is currently 6-1 progressive Democrat majority.

Alan Wooten