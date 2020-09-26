Coronavirus: County total rises just three

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added three coronavirus cases on the state Department of Health and Human Services report Saturday, moving to 896 since the pandemic began.

There have been 15 deaths in the county.

The postal ZIP code report lists 269 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 132 in Bladenboro; 100 in East Arcadia; 87 in Clarkton; 67 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are six fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,440 deaths, up 31 from Friday’s noon report.

• 206,090 lab-confirmed cases, up 1,759.

• 914 hospitalized, up 11.

• 2,943,144 tests, up 72,953.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 241 deaths and 14,478 cases. Cumberland has 76 deaths and 5,446 cases; Robeson has 75 deaths and 4,484 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,368 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,224 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 956 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,796 deaths and 22,725 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 223 nursing homes, 91 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three each in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.8 percent of the deaths (1,473) and 48.2 percent of the cases (99,258).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 352 deaths and 28,579 positive cases, Gaston County has 82 deaths and 5,125 cases, Rowan County has 97 deaths and 3,354 cases, Cabarrus County has 69 deaths and 3,999 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,778 cases — a total of 659 deaths and 45,835 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 242 deaths and 17,485 cases, Durham County has 94 deaths and 7,708 cases, Johnston County has 56 deaths and 4,480 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,653 cases — a total of 447 deaths and 32,326 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 180 deaths and 8,541 cases, Forsyth County has 101 deaths and 6,992 cases, Randolph County has 52 deaths and 2,821 cases, and Davidson County has 34 deaths and 2,743 cases — a total of 367 deaths and 21,097 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7 million confirmed cases and 204,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 5.9 million.

There are more than 32.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 990,000 deaths.

