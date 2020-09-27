Coronavirus: County has 68 active cases, six hospitalized

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixty-eight cases of coronavirus are considered active in Bladen County.

The Health Department’s daily update Sunday included 10 new cases to push the total to 906 since the pandemic began. There have been 823 recoveries and six people are hospitalized. Fifteen have died.

The county’s number of active cases hasn’t bobbled much in more than a month. It was last over 100 on Aug. 11, and that despite a change to start including antigen testing in addition to molecular positive that has been tracked since April.

The county and state remain restricted under an executive order from embattled Gov. Roy Cooper last amended Sept. 4 that keeps limits on capacities for businesses. Gyms and bowling alleys, for example, were allowed to open Sept. 4 but at 30 percent; it is 50 percent for restaurants, hair and nail salons, tattooo parlors and aquariums. Restaurants and breweries can’t sell alcohol after 11 p.m., rather than the normal 2 a.m. last call, and that rule also is to sunset Friday.

The postal ZIP code report lists 272 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 134 in Bladenboro; 104 in East Arcadia; 87 in Clarkton; 68 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are six fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,441 deaths, up one from Saturday’s noon report.

• 207,380 lab-confirmed cases, up 1,290.

• 917 hospitalized, up three.

• 2,974,052 tests, up 30,908.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 67 percent, 65-74 is 20 percent, 50-64 is 7 percent and 25-49 is 7 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 241 deaths and 14,609 cases. Cumberland has 76 deaths and 5,500 cases; Robeson has 75 deaths and 4,530 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,374 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,238 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 967 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,797 deaths and 22,772 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 224 nursing homes, 91 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three each in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.8 percent of the deaths (1,474) and 48.1 percent of the cases (99,809).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 352 deaths and 28,708 positive cases, Gaston County has 83 deaths and 5,162 cases, Rowan County has 97 deaths and 3,369 cases, Cabarrus County has 69 deaths and 4,035 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,799 cases — a total of 660 deaths and 46,073 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 242 deaths and 17,596 cases, Durham County has 94 deaths and 7,741 cases, Johnston County has 56 deaths and 4,521 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,663 cases — a total of 447 deaths and 32,521 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 180 deaths and 8,597 cases, Forsyth County has 101 deaths and 7,023 cases, Randolph County has 52 deaths and 2,834 cases, and Davidson County has 34 deaths and 2,761 cases — a total of 367 deaths and 21,215 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.1 million confirmed cases and 204,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 5.9 million.

There are more than 32.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 995,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten