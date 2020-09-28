Cooper’s order sunsets Friday; will restrictions be eased?

ELIZABETHTOWN — Businesses throughout the county are hoping restrictions will be further eased this week when a state mandate sunsets Friday at 5 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democrat up for reelection against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, earlier this month amended a summer-long executive order that has moved at a snail’s pace through phases. The latest change went into effect Sept. 4 and reopened gyms, playgrounds, bowling alleys and museums among other places, although the gyms and bowling alleys were at 30 percent capacity.

Restaurants, hair and nail salons, tattooo parlors and aquariums are among those still at no more than 50 percent capacity. Restaurants and breweries can’t sell alcohol after 11 p.m., rather than the normal 2 a.m. last call, and that rule also is to sunset Friday.

A spokesman in the embattled governor’s office on Sept. 16 called it “stunning” that Forest and other Republicans wanted to begin reopening schools. A day later Cooper did just that, setting Oct. 5 for when school districts could allow kindergarten through fifth grade to resume in-person instruction for five days a week with no capacity limits in classrooms.

Bladen County Schools is yet to schedule a meeting of its board or announce a decision on if it will take advantage. Emereau: Bladen Charter School, the county’s only other public school, said it will go to four days a week for K-5 on Oct. 19, keeping Wednesday as a deep clean day for the entire school.

Cooper, somewhat to be expected, has been under fire practically from the outset of the pandemic. North Carolina’s first coronavirus case was reported March 3, and its first death March 25. Cooper closed schools starting March 16, added a number of industries before the month was out, and kept North Carolinians in a 30-day stay at home order in April.

The state fielded half a million unemployment claims from mid-March to mid-April, with Cooper and his administration roundly criticized for failing to handle the impact his orders had in creating the situation. Callers to unemployment offices reported wait times in days, not minutes or hours, and also not knowing if requests had been processed.

Lawmakers were told in early April by the restaurant industry’s association that 350,000 of 500,000 restaurant positions were eliminated. Some have since come back.

Cooper’s order for North Carolinians to wear face coverings didn’t take effect until June 26 — a month when Bladen County’s number of cases nearly tripled the previous three months combined. The move came nearly three months after President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, on April 3 shared national recommendations for people to wear nonmedical face masks.

Decisions on schools have been a lightning rod for Cooper. On June 8, he outlined three options and said he would decide on one of them by July 1. He didn’t, instead waiting another two weeks to choose a middle plan that left a number of parents across the state scrambling with little time to figure out child care because students wouldn’t be in school buildings full-time.

He took heat from the collegiate athletics world earlier this month when he wouldn’t make exception to his outdoor gathering limit in stadiums with capacities in the tens of thousands. His limit was 50 when Carolina hosted Syracuse in 50,500-seat Kenan Stadium on Sept. 12. Although there was no significant change in data numbers released by the state, he later surrendered to the pressure and allowed a couple hundred.

His decisions on schools and entertainment venues have all come against the backdrop of absentee ballots being returned by the tens of thousands.

The governor, as of Sunday evening, had no press conferences scheduled Monday. His pattern has been to address expiring executive orders with 48 to 72 hours remaining.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.