Grape Escape, once rescheduled, now canceled; returns 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — Upon further review, the third annual Grape Escape will wait until 2021.

The rescheduled event, first from September to mid-October, has been called off, the town of Elizabethtown said Monday. The move was made in conjunction with North Carolina Cycling, which has canceled all events in the near future because of the coronavirus.

The event winds through the country roads of Bladen County, connecting the award-winning famous wineries at Lu Mil Vineyard and Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. There are routes of about 30 and 60 miles each that riders choose.

Proceeds from the weekend were to go toward scholarships at Bladen Community College. The college, the town and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce jointly sponsor the festivities.

Those wishing to still make donations to the college can contact the Bladen Community College Educational Foundation at 910-879-5519.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.