Bladenboro, if grants come through, could see revitalization project done in 2021

BLADENBORO — Revitalization hopes are moving forward in downtown, and a recent tear down of one of the old buildings a stepping stone in that process.

Chuck Heustess, with nonprofit economic development group Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, said that a grant application in conjunction with the town may be key to making that revitalization happen soon.

“This is different from the previous grant that the town got,” he said. “That previous grant was for $200,000 from the state to tear down vacant and dilapidated properties.”

The town had just bid out that process, for the first of the buildings slated to be torn down. That bid went to Hickman Utilities for $21,950. It was one of five companies contacted. The property owned by the town is located at 104 S. Main St., and used to be an optometry office, said Heustess.

This leaves the town with $178,050 for any other needed demolition for hurricane-damaged buildings.

The demolitions will allow the phases of revitalization to move forward, Heustess said. The next phase potentially includes four buildings with some odd parcels.

“That grant money is still there to demo and clean up other buildings,” he said

In addition to that money, a previous grant is still available as well. Heustess said the group hopes the remaining $178,000 plus will handle demolitions.

“That money can be used for demolition or reconstruction on a site,” he said. “We hope we don’t have to use any of that $300,000 toward demolition.

“I hope that $300,000 can be used completely for redevelopment.”

Items like regrading of lots, sidewalks, parking lots and building pads are on the list.

“That money would go into the new town square,” Heustess said. “Both the county commissioners and the town have done a resolution in support of the application for another grant from the Economic Developers Association.”

That money would greatly help with the small business incubator. The amount that is going to be asked for is still uncertain, but he estimates somewhere between $500,000 to $1 million.

“Bladen’s Bloomin’ is already setting aside matching funds for the grant,” he said. “We haven’t gotten it, but we have not applied for it yet. We hope to have it in by the first of October.

“We are going to do the Bladenboro project as long as the land purchases all come together. We already have more than enough cash to fund half of the project. If we don’t get the grant we will probably finance part and/or phase the construction over a couple of years. If we get the grant and we do it all in 2021.”

