Coronavirus: County total up by one in Monday’s DHHS report

ELIZABETHTOWN — One coronavirus case was added for Bladen County on Monday, pushing its total to 907 since the worldwide pandemic began.

The number killed remained at 15, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In Sunday’s report from the county Health Department, there had been 823 recoveries and 68 cases were considered active.

The postal ZIP code report lists 274 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 134 in Bladenboro; 105 in East Arcadia; 87 in Clarkton; 68 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are six fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,445 deaths, up four from Sunday’s noon report.

• 208,248 cases, up 868.

• 897 hospitalized, down 20.

• 2,999,853 tests, up 25,801.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 67 percent, 65-74 is 20 percent, 50-64 is 7 percent and 25-49 is 7 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 241 deaths and 14,646 cases. Cumberland has 76 deaths and 5,515 cases; Robeson has 75 deaths and 4,546 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,377 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,240 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 968 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,799 deaths and 22,796 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 224 nursing homes, 91 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three each in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.8 percent of the deaths (1,475) and 48.1 percent of the cases (100,119).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 352 deaths and 28,774 positive cases, Gaston County has 84 deaths and 5,181 cases, Rowan County has 97 deaths and 3,388 cases, Cabarrus County has 69 deaths and 4,031 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,834 cases — a total of 661 deaths and 46,208 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 242 deaths and 17,651 cases, Durham County has 94 deaths and 7,756 cases, Johnston County has 56 deaths and 4,534 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,668 cases — a total of 447 deaths and 32,609 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 180 deaths and 8,635 cases, Forsyth County has 101 deaths and 7,041 cases, Randolph County has 52 deaths and 2,843 cases, and Davidson County has 34 deaths and 2,783 cases — a total of 367 deaths and 21,302 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.1 million confirmed cases and 204,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6 million.

There are more than 33.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 999,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.