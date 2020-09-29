Training exercise by Marines, sailors lasts through Oct. 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — Don’t worry. It’s just training.

Elizabethtown is among the sites being used through Oct. 15 by the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit out of Camp Lejeune. The Marines will also be in exercises in Kenansville and Rose Hill, as well as South Boston and Chase City in Virginia.

The activities are “regularly-scheduled training in preparation for an overseas deployment,” a release says.

Federal, state, county and city officials are in coordination, to include law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, and owners or managers of private and corporate properties.

The training regime like this dates back 35 years.

Among things that might be seen or heard are military aircraft, a limited number of military vehicles in the area, and Marines playing roles while in Middle Eastern attire at selected sites. Also, helicopters, Marines and sailors on the ground in isolated areas, and gunfire that are blanks.

Daytime activities happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.; night activities are between 6 p.m. and midnight.

In some cases, the release says local law enforcement may cordon a training area.

The release also says local citizens “should not approach any of the military personnel. Every effort has been made to isolate the Marines and Sailors from the general population so the training scenario can be executed without mishap or interference.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.