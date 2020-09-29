Powell Bill fund allocations announced

RALEIGH — Distributions to Bladen County’s municipalities have been announced for Powell Bill funds.

The formal name of Powell Bill funds is State Street Aid to Municipalities. These require municipalities to use the money primarily for street resurfacing, but it can also be used for construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, drainage systems, sidewalks and greenways.

The following are communities, with population, certified non-system mileage, and distribution:

• Elizabethtown: Poplulation listed at 3,404; mileage 25.07; distribution $99,463.35.

• Bladenboro: 1,711; 13.98; $51,951.03.

• White Lake: 879; 4.54; $22,940.07.

• Clarkton: 820; 10.32; $30,034.44.

• East Arcadia: 470; 2.19; $11,928.97.

• Dublin: 351; 3.18; $11,100.26.

• Tar Heel: 125; 2.30; $5,609.78.

The amount distributed is determined using a formula based on 75 percent of population and 25 percent based on number of locally maintained street miles. Junius K. Powell, a state senator and former mayor of Whiteville midway through the last century, is the namesake who sponsored the legislation that went into effect in 1951.

