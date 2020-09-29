Coronavirus: County adds seven cases, nursing home one

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s coronavirus case count rose by seven on Tuesday, and the nursing home in Elizabethtown on the outbreak report added another staff member.

The county has tallied 914 cases since the pandemic began, and 15 deaths. Four people are hospitalized, and 831 have recovered.

In the evening’s outbreak report, Bladen East Health and Rehab has had 44 cases since the pandemic began, and three deaths. This includes 17 cases among staff and 27 among residents. The fatalities were residents.

The status of cases for Emereau: Bladen Charter School was unchanged on the cluster report. It lists one case among staff, five among children.

The postal ZIP code report lists 277 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 137 in Bladenboro; 107 in East Arcadia; 87 in Clarkton; 68 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 19 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are six fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,494 deaths, up 49 from Monday’s noon report.

• 209,137 cases, up 889.

• 950 hospitalized, up 53.

• 3,014,780 tests, up 14,927.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 67 percent, 65-74 is 20 percent, 50-64 is 7 percent and 25-49 is 7 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 242 deaths and 14,692 cases. Cumberland has 77 deaths and 5,533 cases; Robeson has 75 deaths and 4,565 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,378 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,250 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 966 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,825 deaths and 23,165 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 227 nursing homes, 94 residential care facilities, 37 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Sampson and Columbus, three in Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.7 percent of the deaths (1,493) and 48 percent of the cases (100,454).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 354 deaths and 28,844 positive cases, Gaston County has 84 deaths and 5,224 cases, Rowan County has 100 deaths and 3,402 cases, Cabarrus County has 70 deaths and 4,041 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,849 cases — a total of 667 deaths and 46,360 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 244 deaths and 17,681 cases, Durham County has 95 deaths and 7,780 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,542 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,675 cases — a total of 451 deaths and 32,678 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 181 deaths and 8,689 cases, Forsyth County has 103 deaths and 7,067 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,863 cases, and Davidson County has 37 deaths and 2,797 cases — a total of 375 deaths and 21,416 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.1 million confirmed cases and 205,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.1 million.

There are more than 33.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.