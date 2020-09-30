Bladen County election board approves 489 absentee ballots

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nearly 500 absentee ballots were approved on Tuesday evening by the Bladen County Board of Elections.

The panel of three Democrats and two Republicans each put eyes on 491 envelopes to check against the controversial state rules for approval. The meeting lasted more than three hours. Two of those envelopes are pending “cures,” and 489 were approved.

The process of “cures” means the envelope did not meet all requirements. The staff at the Board of Elections office handles working with the voter to make the fixes. The staff had used that process on more than a half-dozen prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

Absentee ballots, which started being mailed out Sept. 4, have become a source of concern after rules changes were brokered by state Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell on behalf of the state board after the election began. Litigation is pending.

Chris Williams, staff director of the county board, said Wednesday morning 1,631 absentee ballots have been requested. That figure includes 101 duplicate requests, a total that does not show on the state Board of Elections website tabulation.

“I think everything that is going to go out, and come back in, is going to be 100 percent except for things we can’t cure,” Williams said. “We have an opportunity right now, if nothing changes, we have a way to cure everything. They have until the 12th of November for the cures letter to come back in and be counted.

“I don’t see anything being rejected.”

Among the 491 ballots checked were one from the military and four from overseas. They were approved.

“We’re getting about 25 a day,” Williams said of the absentee ballot requests. “And we’re getting in anywhere from 15 to 25 a day. Last meeting, we had 491. I thinking next meeting we’ll have less than 200 depending on how they come in.”

The county board meets each Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Election Day to review the absentee ballots coming back in. All are secured and not run through the tabulator. They will be run through the tabulator on Nov. 3.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

