ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education has scheduled a called meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the purpose “to take action on Bladen County Schools’ reopening plan under North Carolina’s ‘Plan A’, and on Bladen County Schools’ athletic plan for the 2020/2021 school year, as per NCGS 115C.47, and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3).”

The meeting will be conducted through the internet rather than in person.

To view the meeting, participants can go to bladen.k12.nc.us for a connecting link prior to the meeting starting. It will also be available on the Bladen County Schools social media pages for Facebook and Twitter.

Comments and concerns can be shared by email at comments@bladen.k12.nc.us by noon on Thursday. The comments will be read aloud to the board.

A release from the school district did not indicate if or when another meeting would be scheduled. The board’s regular October meeting is not until Oct. 12.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s direction, students in kindergarten through fifth grade can resume in-person instruction on Monday with no limits on classroom or school bus capacity. Students in other grades on the same bus, however, must still maintain social distancing and capacity restrictions.

Any questions can be directed to 910-862-4136.

