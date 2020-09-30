Coronavirus: For September, 209 cases added for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — September has ended with Bladen County recording 209 cases in its 30 reports from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There were five deaths in the month’s reports.

In September, unlike other months prior, the analytics released began to include antigen tests.

The county had its first case reported on April 2 and finished the month with 23 cases. May included two deaths and 77 cases; June had one death and 271 cases; July had two deaths and 192 cases; and August had five deaths and 153 cases.

On Wednesday, the county added another 11 cases to its total to move to 925 since the pandemic began. Seven people are hospitalized among 68 active cases. There have been 842 recoveries and 15 fatalities.

The postal ZIP code report lists 282 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 141 in Bladenboro; 108 in East Arcadia; 89 in Clarkton; 69 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are six fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,532 deaths, up 38 from Tuesday’s noon report. Five were in counties adjacent to Bladen.

• 210,632 cases, up 1,495.

• 956 hospitalized, up six.

• 3,029,942 tests, up 15,162.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 67 percent, 65-74 is 20 percent, 50-64 is 7 percent and 25-49 is 7 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 247 deaths and 14,859 cases. Cumberland has 77 deaths and 5,610 cases; Robeson has 78 deaths and 4,624 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,401 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,254 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 970 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,843 deaths and 23,388 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 231 nursing homes, 94 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, four in Columbus, three in Sampson and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Robeson and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.6 percent of the deaths (1,506) and 47.9 percent of the cases (101,010).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 356 deaths and 28,975 positive cases, Gaston County has 85 deaths and 5,275 cases, Rowan County has 102 deaths and 3,421 cases, Cabarrus County has 73 deaths and 4,074 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,893 cases — a total of 675 deaths and 46,638 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 245 deaths and 17,756 cases, Durham County has 95 deaths and 7,825 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,566 cases, and Orange County has 55 deaths and 2,688 cases — a total of 452 deaths and 32,835 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 185 deaths and 8,736 cases, Forsyth County has 103 deaths and 7,097 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,884 cases, and Davidson County has 37 deaths and 2,820 cases — a total of 379 deaths and 21,537 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.2 million confirmed cases and 206,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.2 million.

There are more than 33.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.