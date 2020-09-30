Federal judge questions state board actions

RALEIGH — Not so fast, Karen Brinson Bell.

A move by the state Board of Elections’ executive director — an appointee of embattled Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — with an election already in progress has been called into question by federal Judge Joel Osteen. On Wednesday he asked for a status conference “at the earliest possible date and time” to explain changes to absentee ballot rules Bell’s office announced last week and implemented this week without a state judge’s approval.

The changes, part of a controversial settlement that wiped out a state law requiring a witness signature and led to two Republicans resigning from the five-member board, were implemented immediately and used as county election boards across the state on Tuesday began verifying returned ballots.

Indications are the hearing will happen Friday. That’s also the day a state judge was to rule on the settlement.

Osteen was on the bench for one of the lawsuits involving absentee ballots. He didn’t strike down the new process, but said he “does not find it consistent with this court’s order.”

“It appears to this court that Memo 2020-19 issued by the North Carolina State Board of Elections may be reasonably interpreted to eliminate the one-witness requirement under the guise of compliance with this court’s order,” he wrote. “This court finds a status conference is necessary in light of this court’s present concern that alleged compliance with this court’s order is resulting in elimination of a duly-enacted statute requiring a witness to an absentee ballot.

“Furthermore, this court’s order cannot in any way be construed to permit a missing witness signature to be cured by ‘sending the voter a certification,’ as indicated by Memo 2020-19.”

The board agreed unanimously to have Bell negotiate a settlement with groups in litigation with the state board.

Following the settlement, spokesman Patrick Gannon of the state board staff sent a release that read, “if a ballot is returned without required witness name, address, and/or signature, it can be corrected with a sworn certification from the voter affirming that the voter returned their ballot for the November 2020 general election and will not vote more than once in the election.”

In other words, a new ballot doesn’t have to be done, and the voter is one’s own witness.

All five board members — Chairman Damon Circosta, Stella Anderson, Jeff Carmon and now ex-members Ken Raymond and David Black — participated in the discussion about the settlement. Ultimately, the decision swung on changing the election rules to avoid eventual conflicting court rulings from judges.

Osteen’s ruling from August directed election officials to provide ways for voters to fix mail-in ballots that arrive certain deficiencies. He said Wednesday that didn’t mean eliminating a requirement that is state law. The settlement came more than two weeks after the election start, with ballots having been mailed out Sept. 4 and more than 20,000 already back in seven days later.

Bladen County’s election board on Tuesday went through 491 ballots, approving all but two that are pending cures. More than 1,500 voters have requested absentee ballots.

Josh Stein, the state attorney general, and his staff are representing the board in front of Osteen. Bell and her staff defended implementing the changes ahead of a state judge’s approval of the settlement, pointing to emergency powers during a pandemic.

It’s not the first time Bell has tried an end-around to weaken election law.

Earlier this year she proposed a list of changes based on the impact of the coronavirus, saying they were temporary when in reality only two of the 15 included “temporary” in the language for the General Assembly to consider. They were collectively rejected, though later some parts were put into place by lawmakers.

In a release, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said Osteen’s move on Wednesday confirms the board’s move is a “purely partisan sham.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.