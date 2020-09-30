Elizabethtown council meets Monday by Zoom

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council and the Planning Board for Elizabethtown will meet Monday evening through the internet application Zoom.

The Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. and the Town Council one hour later. There is no noon work session for the council.

To join the Planning Board conference, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88685701191?pwd=K09pYThoVW8xQnpjS0tZNUNvQTlQUT09 and use meeting ID 886 8570 1191 and passcode 566230.

To join by telephone, call 929-436-2866 and use meeting ID 889 8570 1191 and passcode 566230.

To join the Town Council, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636850447?pwd=VHduMmI5TEYxZjcwRVJTQ290azVCdz09 and use meeting ID 816 3685 0447 and passcode 582224.

To join by telephone, call 929-436-2866 and use meeting ID 816 3685 0447 and passcode 582224.

Comments for either meeting can be dropped in the drive-thru drop box or emailed to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org.