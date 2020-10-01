Big orange favorites are in a bit of short supply

ELIZABETHTOWN — Farms across the area have taken a direct hit with rain, and one of the things in low supply is a fall staple — pumpkins.

“We don’t grow pumpkins,” said Chris Butler. “But I have heirloom pumpkins coming in from Pennsylvania.”

Butler said that the traditional orange pumpkins are having to be brought in from the mountains, and that he’s been bringing apples back too.

“The heirloom pumpkins didn’t do well because of the rain in early spring,” he said. “With the summer so hot and dry, the pumpkins were small.”

For Butler, his biggest seller is those heirloom pumpkins, which aren’t grown anywhere close by, but are brought in because they are so well loved. Varieties range from Goosebumps pumpkins which have an almost warty appearance, to other varieties like the Superfreaks.

“This weather hasn’t been good for them and they didn’t do well,” he said.

But despite all that, he said that this was a great year for strawberries, with this year being the best year he’s seen in 10 or 15 years.

“People think a lot of rain is good for strawberries, and it’s not. We have a harder time keeping them clean,” Butler said.

They face issues like preventing mold and having the berries go bad. Butter beans, squash and zucchini have all had a hard time of it this year as well. Crops rotted in the field or just drowned. Corn looked pitiful and was missing kernels, and had stunted growth.

Butler said he likes helping other farmers, calling it a big recycle. He goes to the mountains to bring what customers want to the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market and other places.

“I’ll be at the market with some more pumpkins,” Butler said.

Another experience with pumpkin love can be found not far from East Bladen High School at the intersection of N.C. 87 and Coley Road. There, Seth Hairr has a pumpkin patch ripe for the picking.

Right now there’s not exactly a shortage, Butler said, but there’s definitely a limited supply. And exactly what has caused it is up for debate. Some part of the issue was that the western part of the state had to plant later because of the rain.

“Warehouses are sitting empty right now because the farmers can’t get into the fields because it is so wet,” Hairr said. “That’s causing a delay in shipping.”

He said that he went to get eight boxes of pumpkins and ended up coming back with just four.

“It’s not like you are as able to go to the farmers and just buy,” Butler said. “A lot of farmers are auctioning them off.”

Before it was just a matter of making a deal, and now it’s become a bit more complicated.

“They have to do something to make up the loss of income,” he said. “So now they are auctioning to wholesalers, and then I buy from them.”

Hairr said he thinks that the boredom of coronavirus has had a part to play in all this. He thinks that people are just looking for a bit of relief from the mundane.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a shortage, but more of a higher demand,” he said. “People are itching to do something.”

Orange pumpkins are not as limited as the heirlooms. He describes them as being unique and that the weather has to be perfect for those to grow here. He said that there are several farms in the mountains.

“The weather plays a key role in the whole ordeal,” he said, “and it’s been funky this year. Everything has.”

The heirloom pumpkins will be around for now, but he said to expect to pay a bit more than years past.

“They are going to be a couple more dollars this year, even buying from me,” Hairr said. “I have to make something on my end. I have travel expenses and all that stuff.”

But the good news is there’s still time, for both the farmers and the resellers. While there’s four weeks to Halloween, there are about six weeks until the end of the season, Hairr said.

And he’s finding his pleasure in that.

“I will be working every day for six weeks,” he said. “But I enjoy doing it.”

