ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded a 16th death related to the coronavirus, and a second nursing home has been added to the aggregate total of outbreaks in congregate living settings.

The news came in the daily report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The county added five cases to reach 930 since the pandemic began.

It is not known which nursing home has the outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases by the state. Bladen East Health and Rehab was already on the list. The county has previously had a nursing home added to the aggregate total but then removed before the biweekly reports that name where; these come out on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The postal ZIP code report lists 286 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 141 in Bladenboro; 108 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 69 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are seven fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak, up one from the Wednesday report. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,532 deaths, up 47 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 212,909 cases, up 2,277.

• 939 hospitalized, down 17.

• 3,058,541 tests, up 28,599.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 63 percent, 65-74 is 25 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 255 deaths and 15,022 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,664 cases; Robeson has 83 deaths and 4,677 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,409 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,287 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 985 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,870 deaths and 23,617 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 235 nursing homes, 97 residential care facilities, 38 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, three in Sampson and Robeson, two in Bladen, and one in Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Robeson and Sampson have one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.6 percent of the deaths (1,523) and 47.9 percent of the cases (101,933).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 359 deaths and 29,132 positive cases, Gaston County has 85 deaths and 5,352 cases, Rowan County has 102 deaths and 3,501 cases, Cabarrus County has 74 deaths and 4,112 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,943 cases — a total of 679 deaths and 47,040 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 256 deaths and 17,878 cases, Durham County has 95 deaths and 7,878 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,602 cases, and Orange County has 56 deaths and 2,703 cases — a total of 464 deaths and 33,061 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 185 deaths and 8,859 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,182 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,908 cases, and Davidson County has 37 deaths and 2,883 cases — a total of 380 deaths and 21,832 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.2 million confirmed cases and 207,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.3 million.

There are more than 34 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

