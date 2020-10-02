ELIZABETHTOWN — Oct. 19 will be the day kindergartners through fourth grade can increase in-person instruction, and grades 5-12 will return to the classroom.

The district’s Board of Education met in a called meeting Thursday, responding to Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision Sept. 17 to allow kindergarten through fifth grade to return to classrooms with no restrictions on capacity starting Monday. That guidance, however, had a ripple effect logitically on other grades and how Bladen County Schools had returned thus far, and planned to return for grades 5-12.

The district was also meeting to decide on resuming athletics team workouts, which will be permitted starting Oct. 12.

Grades 5-12 haven’t been in buildings since March 13, which was also the last day Bladen County’s high school teams were allowed to be together for workouts or games.

Grades K-4 returned to buildings Sept. 14, with two days of in-person learning and three days through the internet. Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor presented a plan Thursday that would increase that to four days of in-person instruction starting Oct. 19; have grades 5-8 begin two days in-person and three days remote starting Oct. 19; and have high schools do remote learning through the remainder of the first semester.

The board declined to approve all elements of the plan, opting instead to have high schools on the same timeframe and schedule as middle schoolers.

The state’s guidance created a logistical issue for Bladen County Schools. Taylor, in an interview with the Bladen Journal after the meeting, said six schools have buses with both primary and middle school students. A bus with only primary students doesn’t have a capacity limit, one with middle schoolers does.

And, the district has buses that are running meals.

The original return date for two days of in-person instruction and three days through the internet had been Monday for grades 5-8 and Oct. 23 for grades 9-12.

But two weeks ago, Cooper gave the Plan A option to K-5 grades. At his press conference Wednesday, he was asked about grades 6-12 and said there was no timetable but it was a priority.

”When the governor changed the K-5, that caused us to reexamine everything,” Taylor said. “When you bring back K-4, it changes buses, bringing kids to school, delivering meals — a lot of things not everybody always thinks about.”

He added, in reference to middle schoolers, “Our original plan was to review our data, and determine if we would bring them back on Oct. 5.”

Another logistics element of the equation is the district has a number of employees approved for remote teaching. It will begin assessing immediately if enough faculty members will be in place on Oct. 19, or if some classrooms might have an adult in place and the teacher instructing remotely.

The district sought to find out what parents and staff were thinking following the governor’s latest choice. Letters were read at the beginning of the meeting, and there was sentiment for being in the classroom as much as possible and for remote learning only.

In the sports plan, conditioning will be returning with the plan outlined by Dr. Robert Heavenridge, the county’s athletics director. The plan allows for “Phase 2 conditioning and workouts,” a reference to what the N.C. High School Athletic Association has in place. The workouts that can begin Oct. 12 are voluntary.

His plan includes instruction for middle schools as well.

The board’s next meeting is Oct. 12.

