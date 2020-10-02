ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second time in as many days, Bladen County is mourning the loss of a citizen linked to the coronavirus.

Health officials in the county and state on Friday said the number of fatalities has risen to 17. Five have come in the last 11 days.

The county’s number of cases since the pandemic began rose by four to 934. Seven people are hospitalized among 70 active cases, the Health Department says, and 847 have recovered. More than 97 percent of the county’s population has remained virus-free.

In the evening’s outbreak and cluster report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was added to the outbreak report with two staff members and one resident for a total of three cases. Still on the report is Bladen East Health and Rehab, which added another case among staff and a death among its residents since Tuesday’s update. Its totals since the pandemic began are 45 cases, including 27 among residents, and four deaths, all of which have been residents.

Emereau: Bladen Charter School came off the cluster report Friday evening; unclear is that earlier in the day, a cluster was still listed for the county. Executive Director Elizabeth Cole confirmed the school is no longer on the report.

The postal ZIP code report lists 290 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 141 in Bladenboro; 108 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 69 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak, up one from the Thursday report. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,608 deaths, up 76 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 214,684 cases, up 1,775.

• 921 hospitalized, down 18.

• 3,094,417 tests, up 35,876.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 65 percent, 65-74 is 24 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 255 deaths and 15,139 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,722 cases; Robeson has 83 deaths and 4,701 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,413 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,304 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 999 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,891 deaths and 23,871 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 236 nursing homes, 97 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Sampson, two in Bladen, and one in Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen and Robeson have one each. Its unclear if Bladen should be listed; Emereau came off the detailed report later in the afternoon.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.5 percent of the deaths (1,532) and 47.8 percent of the cases (102,609).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 360 deaths and 29,271 positive cases, Gaston County has 86 deaths and 5,397 cases, Rowan County has 103 deaths and 3,522 cases, Cabarrus County has 75 deaths and 4,141 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 4,975 cases — a total of 683 deaths and 47,306 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 257 deaths and 18,014 cases, Durham County has 96 deaths and 7,916 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,644 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,714 cases — a total of 467 deaths and 33,288 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 187 deaths and 8,919 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,237 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,947 cases, and Davidson County has 37 deaths and 2,912 cases — a total of 382 deaths and 22,015 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.3 million confirmed cases and 208,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.3 million.

There are more than 34.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

