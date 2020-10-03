ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixty-three cases of coronavirus are active in Bladen County, according to a report Saturday from the Health Department.

Four people are hospitalized and 858 have recovered, the report says. There have been 17 fatalities, and 938 cases — up four from Friday — since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 291 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 143 in Bladenboro; 108 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 69 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,629 deaths, up 21 from Friday’s noon report.

• 216,886 cases, up 2,202.

• 921 hospitalized, same as the day before.

• 3,130,783 tests, up 36,366.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 65 percent, 65-74 is 24 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 255 deaths and 15,277 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,784 cases; Robeson has 83 deaths and 4,748 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,421 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,316 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 1,008 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,901 deaths and 24,177 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 219 nursing homes, 92 residential care facilities, 35 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Sampson, two in Bladen, and one in Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.3 percent of the deaths (1,536) and 47.7 percent of the cases (103,489).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 361 deaths and 29,414 positive cases, Gaston County has 86 deaths and 5,514 cases, Rowan County has 103 deaths and 3,565 cases, Cabarrus County has 76 deaths and 4,184 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 5,046 cases — a total of 685 deaths and 47,723 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 257 deaths and 18,136 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 7,935 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,687 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,736 cases — a total of 468 deaths and 33,494 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 187 deaths and 9,038 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,293 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,983 cases, and Davidson County has 38 deaths and 2,958 cases — a total of 383 deaths and 22,272 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.3 million confirmed cases and 209,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.4 million.

There are more than 34.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.