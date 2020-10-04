Federal judge’s injunction halts Karen Brinson Bell from changing election law during election

RALEIGH — Not one but two federal judges have taken exception to the moves of the state Board of Elections led by embattled Gov. Roy Cooper’s hand-picked appointment, Karen Brinson Bell.

The latest came Saturday, when U.S. District Court Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order valid through Oct. 16 that blocks Bell and her board’s settlement with litigants in state lawsuits. The settlement, negotiated by Bell on behalf of the state board Sept. 22, essentially eliminated the witness signature requirement on absentee ballots by giving county boards a way to “cure” missing information that let the voter affirm they filled out the ballot, didn’t require the voter to do a new ballot, and didn’t require a witness signature.

Dever, in his ruling, cited the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. He moved two federal lawsuits involving ballot issues to the court of Judge William Osteen, whose Aug. 4 order Bell and her board tried to take advantage of citing emergency powers during the pandemic. Osteen spoke up Wednesday against Bell’s strategy, calling for an immediate hearing on the matter.

Bell, in March, jumped at an opportunity early in the COVID-19 pandemic when fears were up and information scarce. She proposed 15 changes under an umbrella of temporary need because of the virus, though only two actually had specific language calling them temporary. Eliminating the two-witness signature requirement was among them, and all were collectively rejected by the General Assembly.

Lawmakers did, however, address the pandemic in House Bill 1169, reducing the signature requirement to one in legislation that passed 105-14 in the House, 37-12 in the Senate and was signed June 12 without controversy by Cooper. Not only did the state board try to wipe out that state law, they did so after the election started with absentee ballots mailed out Sept. 4. There had been more than 150,000 ballots sent back in on Sept. 22 when Bell got her agreement in place, and more than twice that many had been returned as of Dever’s ruling on Saturday.

Bell instructed county boards to move forward with the new rules even before a state judge could approve the settlement. On Friday, Judge Bryan Collins did approve the settlement in the cases of “N.C. Alliance of Retired Americans v. N.C. State Board of Elections and “Democracy NC v. N.C. State Board of Elections,” but it was halted less than 24 hours later by Dever.

North Carolina is a presidential and congressional battleground state, and the integrity of its election is arguably in doubt more than a month before Election Day.

Local boards, including in Bladen County, operated in September under a set of rules to cure ballots as Bell wanted. Some 489 were approved during a three-hour meeting in Elizabethtown last Tuesday in the county Board of Elections’ first of seven absentee ballot meetings. It is unclear if those ballots would need a new approval under the General Assembly’s intended law rather than what Bell and her staff told county boards to do.

Another couple hundred absentee ballots are likely to be ready for the Bladen County board on Tuesday, Director Chris Williams said last week.

If Collins’ ruling stands, county boards would be able to use the cure process for absentee ballots that allows a voter to be one’s own witness, allow ballots to be left in unmanned drop boxes, and allows absentee ballots mailed in to be received up to nine days after Election Day on Nov. 3.

Dever, in his ruling, said a 2006 U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn’t permit election laws and rules to be changed near the date of an election — much less during. His ruling halts the extension of three days to nine after Nov. 3 for accepting absentee ballots.

The board “inequitably and materially upset the electoral status quo in the middle of an election,” Dever wrote.

Published reports say the settlement Bell presented to the board wasn’t the same as the Sept. 22 agreement, and a day later the two Republican members resigned. That left more than 6 in 10 North Carolinians without representation by the board, whose three Democrats immediately took a defensive stand in the matter and said two resignation letters included false statements. State staff has mirrored that posture as well.

Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, each up for reelection, are being blamed by leaders of the state House and Senate who are also up for reelection. Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said the Democratic duo was concocting a secret scheme to change voting rules that lawmakers and the governor have already addressed due to the impact of the pandemic, referring to HB 1169.

“Lawmakers warned that Attorney General Stein and Governor Cooper could not be trusted to administer elections law and proposed a Bipartisan Board of Elections to prevent their partisan schemes from being struck with help from radical state court judges — we were right,” a statement from Moore read.

It’s the latest in a litany of problems for Cooper, who is challenged for the Governor’s Mansion by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

His orders early in the pandemic that forced closure of businesses, some of which never reopened because of the financial hardship, sent more than a million into the unemployment lines. His administration to include the Employment Security Commission then woefuly failed to handle the subsequent tidal wave of needs, including to simply answer the phone or give status update information to those suddenly without a job. Callers measured wait times in days, not just hours.

Cooper warned of a spike in cases and strains on hospitals in the spring, begging North Carolinians to flatten the curve. Even with that accomplished by the Fourth of July, Cooper continued to talk about “science and data” driving decisions while critics said he did not fully share with the pubilc all available information for making decisions. And he kept a large number of businesses closed.

The federal coronaviurus task force of President Trump recommended wearing face coverings on April 4; Cooper didn’t require it of North Carolinians until nearly three months later on June 26.

His handling of returning public schools students to classrooms was a frustrating experience for many parents in June and July, leading to protests against local school boards and a scramble for child care barely a month away from the first day of school. In September when he made another move for kindergartners through fifth grade, school boards and district staff were again forced to scramble because differing rules for grades K-5 and grades 6-12 put a strain on school bus transportation that carry a mixture of students in primary and middle schools.

He’s slowly given small percentage of capacity reopenings to businesses in late summer and early fall, but industry leaders have said the rules in many cases don’t truly permit reopening unless doing so with expenses far greater than what revenue could possibly match or exceed.

His three-phase plan to reopen the state following a mandatory 30-day shutdown in April never fully reached Phase 2. A partial move into it beyond Phase 1 stayed in place the bulk of the summer, then in September still short of reaching Phase 2, Cooper called his next step Phase 2.5 and the one after it Phase 3. The latter more closely resembled his May outline of Phase 2.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.