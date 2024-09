ELIZABETHTOWN — Buyers and dealers of precious metals in Bladen County must obtain a permit from the Sheriff’s Office, a release says.

The move implements state General Statute 66-406, which the department hopes will combat theft of catalytic converters from automobiles. The Sheriff’s Office says the thefts “are sold for scrap metal to support the purchase of illicit drugs by the thieves.”

More information is available by calling 910-862-6960.