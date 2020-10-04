Christian concert unites community

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Christian gospel sing united the community on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market downtown.

Families and friends gathered together to share in worship and community spirit, listen to a message and to fellowship. The praise and worship team from The Lake Church kicked off the afternoon with multiple songs and not long after that The Mighty Echoes shared testimony through music.

“Unity,” said Jasmine LeSane. “That’s one thing here today. You don’t see that now. You don’t see that at all.”

That unity was seen in families, as well as friends that joined in.

“We live in Sanford, but we are originally from here,” said Penny Basinger.

She was able to come down with her family, and came to see her sister and brother.

“I was able to eat lunch with them and long enough to peek at my mother through the nursing home window,” Basinger said.

A sizeable crowd of over 100 people went together to join fellowship. Several were from out of town. The Rev. Cameron McGill from the Lake Church, at White Lake, shared a message.

“We are thankful that you are here,” he said. “But even more so for the presence of God.”

Quite a few times everyone was on their feet clapping and enjoying the moment.

“We are honored to have The Mighty Echoes, not only as our guest singers, but as our brothers in Christ,” McGill said.

Considering the impact of COVID-19, McGill said the turnout was great and he was glad everyone shared in the opportunity.

“We felt very blessed to have a good number of people that came to support the event,” he said. “Everyone was blessed by being here. It’s good to see the community together. I think that was the theme of the day.”

Hopes are that this is one of many concerts that will bring the community together, he said.

“This proved that there are good people in the world,” LeSane said. “Everybody came together. And what we see on TV is not what America really is.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.