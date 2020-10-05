ELIZABETHTOWN — No significant change was included in Sunday’s coronavirus update from the Bladen County Health Department.

One new case was added, pushing to 64 the number of active cases and to 939 the number since the pandemic began. Four people remain hospitalized and 17 have been killed. There have been 858 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 291 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 144 in Bladenboro; 108 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 70 in White Oak; 62 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,634 deaths, up five from Saturday’s noon report.

• 217,496 cases, up 610.

• 907 hospitalized, down 14.

• 3,155,433 tests, up 24,650.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 65 percent, 65-74 is 24 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 255 deaths and 15,366 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,804 cases; Robeson has 83 deaths and 4,790 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,422 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,321 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 1,029 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,904 deaths and 24,232 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 219 nursing homes, 92 residential care facilities, 35 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Sampson, two in Bladen, and one in Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.3 percent of the deaths (1,538) and 47.6 percent of the cases (103,616).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 361 deaths and 29,454 positive cases, Gaston County has 88 deaths and 5,524 cases, Rowan County has 103 deaths and 3,563 cases, Cabarrus County has 76 deaths and 4,187 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 5,061 cases — a total of 687 deaths and 47,789 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 257 deaths and 18,155 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 7,932 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,689 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,740 cases — a total of 468 deaths and 33,516 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 187 deaths and 9,050 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,308 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 2,983 cases, and Davidson County has 38 deaths and 2,970 cases — a total of 383 deaths and 22,311 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.4 million confirmed cases and 209,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.5 million.

There are more than 35 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.