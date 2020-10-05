Bostic gets second audition for ‘American Idol’

ELIZABETHTOWN — An East Bladen High School senior has found himself in the middle of a dream, and it’s a dream he plans on keeping alive through perseverance.

Jackson Bostic found himself in virtual auditions in the last few weeks for “American Idol,” and then something unexpected happened this time. They asked him to move on to the second virtual audition.

“Something I have always wanted to do is go in person, and that’s kind of the next step, I guess,” he said. “But if they have any more virtual auditions I’ll probably do them.”

Bostic, son of Pam and Kyle Bostic in Elizabethtown and big brother to Easton, has earned the praise of his school’s administrators.

“He’s done auditions for ‘The Voice’ before,” said assistant principal Heather Thompson. “He had never made it past the preliminary rounds.

“He’s done such a phenomenal job. He keeps going.”

Bostic moved through the arts with a passion for improving, starting singing when we was just a kid. Now he’s almost 18, and that passion hasn’t waned a bit. He’s involved in numerous school activities.

“I used to sing in all the Christmas cantatas at church,” he said.

It started at Elizabethtown Baptist. Now he attends Vertical Church, where he’s on the youth praise team.

He grew up watching “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

“I started working with Jane Johnson,” he said. “She was the music teacher at Elizabethtown Christian Academy.”

But he’s quick to say that there’s been a lot of others that have supported him and with which he’s worked. Some of those people were friends that he sang with and others he performed with in various productions.

The school had put on a performance of “Grease” and he held a role in that.

“I had one of my auditions in Peyton Fell’s bathroom,” he said. “We have sang together ever since we sang together in 2015 for ‘Mary Did You Know?’”

He felt that it had the best acoustics in the house, and he knew there wouldn’t be any interruptions. He had to sit in a meeting for a bit, and both of them took about 45 minutes each.

Bostic said singing has been a part of who he is for about as long as he can remember.

“I used to sing all the time on the swings at daycare,” he said. “I would sing the same song over and over. It just kind of grew from there.”

And he plans to keep going, hoping for that big break when he auditions in person.

