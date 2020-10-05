Election registration deadline is Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friday is the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 election.

The presidential year cycle is expected, as usual, to draw the largest turnout of the four year cycles. Election Day is Nov. 3, but the process is already underway with absentee ballots having been mailed. Early voting starts next week.

There are two primary methods to apply for voter registration. A registration application can be accessed on the state Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov — go to “Registering” under the blue tool bar from the homepage. Another method is to use the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles services. Again, there is an internet option accessible through the ncsbe.gov site.

Anyone who wants to vote but fails to register by Friday will only have the early voting option available. At early voting sites, registration is allowed.

Early voting begins Thursday of next week and will run through Oct. 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

Among this year’s decisions, Bladen County voters will choose seven of nine representatives to the county commission, three county school board members, and a member of the Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District.

Regionally, county residents are choosing their representatives to the N.C. House in District 22 and the state Senate in District 8. Four District Court seats are on the ballot for the 13th Judicial District.

On the state level, county residents are choosing a governor; lieutenant governor; attorney general; auditor; commissioners for agriculture, insurance and labor; secretary of state; superintendent of public instruction; treasurer; three seats on the state Supreme Court; and five seats on the state Court of Appeals.

