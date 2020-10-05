ELIZABETHTOWN — Six recoveries and five cases were added Monday to the coronavirus report for Bladen County, the Health Department says.

The county has had 864 recoveries and 944 cases since the pandemic began. There are five people hospitalized among 63 active cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 297 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 145 in Bladenboro; 109 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 70 in White Oak; 60 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,637 deaths, up three from Sunday’s noon report.

• 219,754 cases, up 2,258.

• 971 hospitalized, up 64.

• 3,188,371 tests, up 32,938.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 65 percent, 65-74 is 24 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 255 deaths and 15,502 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,839 cases; Robeson has 83 deaths and 4,856 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,429 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,331 cases; and Pender has seven deaths and 1,047 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,905 deaths and 24,292 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 221 nursing homes, 94 residential care facilities, 35 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Sampson, and two each in Bladen and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.3 percent of the deaths (1,540) and 47.5 percent of the cases (104,445).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 362 deaths and 29,593 positive cases, Gaston County has 89 deaths and 5,588 cases, Rowan County has 103 deaths and 3,602 cases, Cabarrus County has 76 deaths and 4,216 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 5,105 cases — a total of 689 deaths and 48,104 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 257 deaths and 18,345 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 7,985 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,726 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,760 cases — a total of 468 deaths and 33,816 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 187 deaths and 9,153 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,363 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 3,011 cases, and Davidson County has 38 deaths and 2,998 cases — a total of 383 deaths and 22,525 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.4 million confirmed cases and 210,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.6 million.

There are more than 35.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.