ELIZABETHTOWN — Andrea Singletary, a registered nurse with the Bladen County Health Department, has earned board-certified case manager credentials from the Commission for Case Manager Certification.

The Health Department, in a release, says she is its first to achieve the distinction.

Singletary, care manager of the Care Management for At Risk Children program, works with children ages 5 years and younger that have special health care needs, or mental, physical, developmental or emotional concerns. Her role on behalf of the department is to provide support and coordination for both the children and their families.

The certification is accorded to those demonstrating “they are dedicated to achieving client wellness and autonomy through advocacy, assessment, planning, communication, education, resource management, and service facilitation,” a release says.

She’s a 1996 graduate of Southeastern Community College, has worked with the Bladen County Health Department 13 years, and has been CMARC manager for five years.