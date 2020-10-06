Elizabethtown takes over downtown burned out building; council recommends no trick or treating

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here on Monday night accepted donation of a downtown building gutted by fire March 29.

The building is at 112 W. Broad St., formerly home to CA Nails. Yvonne Ngo had owned the building since 2006, operating the nail salon business before selling it to Dawn Tran and leasing her the space.

The structure has a hole in the roof and damage along a wall that is shared with the building at 116 W. Broad St., the home of the Bladen Journal. The newspaper office suffered smoke damage from the fire, but because of the damage to the wall, has temporarily relocated to Suites A and C at 207 E. Broad St. where the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is housed along with several other small businesses.

The estimated tax value of the building is $300,000. The donation allows the owner a tax write-off.

The vote for the move was 4-1, with Howell Clark voting against and Ricky Leinwand recused. The Leinwand family owns the 116 W. Broad St. location.

The town made the move during a closed session in which it also accepted a donation of property adjacent to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery just off the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway. That parcel will be a part of the Greene’s Lake project, which will allow for an extended greenway trail.

Eddie Madden, the town manager, said Smith Brothers started work there two weeks ago. Eventually, the scope of the work will include the trail, a dam that can be crossed, a covered porch area, and a concrete pad large enough for multiple picnic tables.

The project is funded in part by a grant that requires money to be spent before 2021. Additional trail construction and additional work on the bathrooms near the playground area are options to meet the requirement, the manager said.

“The connection to the Cape Fear Winery will also start in the coming weeks,” Madden said. “We are very pleased with the progress that we are making there.

“We hope to start on the aviation parkway side in the next couple of weeks with an anticipated completion date of sometime in early to mid-spring.”

In action during its public portion of the meeting, the council discussed a number of events upcoming including Halloween, Veterans Day and Christmas season activities.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell worked with Madden to draft a recommendation to curtail Halloween activities, citing executive orders by Gov. Roy Cooper and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The town is recommending no door-to-door trick or treating this year.

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony, an indoor event, is being recommended to shift outdoors and not have the traditional luncheon. The National Guard Armory is the proposed site, with face coverings and social distancing required. Madden said Ann Garrett, on behalf of those organizing it, had asked for guidance from Town Hall.

“With all the events that are changing and canceling, she asked for some guidance,” Madden said.

Campbell stated her concern for the well-being of the veterans.

“You are talking about older folks too, with our veterans, most of them,” she said. “That’s also a high risk.”

The Christmas season typically has a big weekend at Thanksgiving, with downtown merchants open on Sunday following the annual parade. The parade was canceled earlier, but other activities are being coordinated through the town and the chamber of commerce. Included and new this year will be a Christmas tree lighting at the Bladen County Courthouse.

The council accepted and approved a proposal to have new doors installed at Town Hall, reducing the need for them to be touched. The change will be funded by CARES Act money.

Madden said he has discussed his concerns about the county’s percentage of positive cases with the county Health Department, and the recommendation is that Town Hall will continue to stay closed with service available at the drive-thru window.

“We have full intention of reopening Town Hall just as soon as the percentage of cases improves and that we are headed in the right direction,” he said.

Finance Director Sharon Penny submitted budget amendments, which were approved. She also requested that the board move forward with the cost of living raises that had been put on hold pending sales tax revenue figures during the months when COVID-19 first hit and then lingered through the summer. The council did not take an action.

A zoning hearing was held and a vote is expected at the November meeting.

Madden said the brick work for a sign at the new fire station, on the corner of Cypress and Broad streets, has been completed.

The town is expected to receiving a marketing credit grant of $10,000 and a tourism promotion grant of $15,000.

