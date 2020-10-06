Commissioners approve virus personnel help for Health Department

ELIZABETHTOWN — More help is coming to the Bladen County Health Department to handle the impact of the coronavirus.

Commissioners unanimously approved three new county positions, all temporary, during Monday night’s meeting in the second floor courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse. Advertisements will go out immediately for a full-time registered nurse, a part-time registered nurse, and a part-time registration clerk.

Money for the positions is provided through the COVID-19 funding in the CARES Act. Positions will end when the grant money expires. The cost, as laid out in a presentation by Dr. Terri Duncan, is more than $111,000.

Duncan, the director of the Health Department, said the county has now crossed the 10,000 mark in tests for the virus. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 944 cases through Monday’s noon report.

An item added to the agenda, for information purposes and not action, became a lightning rod as the meeting’s second hour began. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking $45,500 to build a storage building to house two high-water vehicles and a Humvee recently acquired from federal surplus equipment.

Commissioners Michael Cogdell, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins and Arthur Bullock made points related to fairness for all departments on capital projects. Commissioners Ray Britt and Charles Ray Peterson made points related to public safety, and how the request will not affect the current fiscal year budget.

Earlier in the meeting, Peterson requested a resolution to support law enforcement be adopted at the board’s next meeting. He referenced a similar action in Alamance County.

Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, provided several project updates related to hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Some have had significant adjustments, such as the generator situation for East Bladen High School. He said the goal was to make both high schools operable, including air conditioning and kitchens, on the first floor when they become shelters.

Commissioners approved a 21-item consent agenda. Included were annual items that go toward the beaver management program. Dean Morris, director of Soil & Water, later had four items approved that relate to stream debris removal.

A public hearing to receive comments regarding a Community Development Block Grant for a coronavirus program application did not attract any speakers. The application is in the early stages and the board sought input regarding the public service-eligible category of the application. The priority for the application is subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

A presentation was made to begin the meeting recognizing Oct. 4-10 as 4-H Week. A proclamation was read and presented to Luke Barber, a sophomore at East Bladen and president of the Bladen County 4-H. He was accompanied in the audience by Jacie Kinlaw, a West Bladen sophomore and the county 4-H vice president, and Stacie Kinlaw, who directs the program for the Cooperative Extension.

November’s first meeting will be on the second Monday rather than the first, due to Election Day. The next scheduled meeting is Oct. 19.

