ELIZABETHTOWN — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Republican candidate for governor, came to the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery on Tuesday for a fundraiser luncheon.

Forest is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, Al Pisano of the Constitution Party and Steve J. DiFiore of the Libertarian Party.

Forest shared time at tables among several dozen supporters, gave a brief speech and answered questions. He opened by, in essence, answering critics of his stance on wearing face coverings by explaining individuals should “take care of yourself. Take responsibility. We’re going to get through this. We’re living with the virus. All of us can get this.”

He later added on the subject, “If you want to wear one, do it. But it’s not the government’s job. I want to get our freedoms back.”

He spoke about the economy, and getting children back in school. “The CDC,” he said of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, “says the ill effects of not having kids in school is worse than the virus itself.”

Forest said his top priorities are returning to law and order, getting the economy going, getting kids back in school, and lifting the mandatory mask mandate.