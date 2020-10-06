Coronavirus: Recent fatality was in congregate living setting

ELIZABETHTOWN — One of the deaths reported earlier this week happened at an Elizabethtown nursing home.

In updated numbers Tuesday evening on the state outbreak report, Bladen East Health and Rehab now numbers five fatalities. There have been 45 cases at the facility since the pandemic began, which was the same as last report; that includes 27 among residents.

Elizabethtown Health and Rehab remained listed with cases for two staff members and one resident.

There are five people hospitalized among 69 active cases, the Bladen County Health Department daily report said. There have been 950 cases charted since the pandemic began, and 864 are listed as recovered.

Seventeen people in the county have died.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 298 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 148 in Bladenboro; 110 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 70 in White Oak; 60 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 18 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,670 deaths, up 33 from Monday’s noon report.

• 221,258 cases, up 1,504.

• 1,013 hospitalized, up 42.

• 3,210,905 tests, up 22,534.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 22 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 65 percent, 65-74 is 24 percent, 50-64 is 6 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

The county has administered more than 10,000 tests.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 257 deaths and 15,650 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,897 cases; Robeson has 84 deaths and 4,905 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,443 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,338 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,067 cases.

In the category of cases per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began, Bladen has 286. Around it, Robeson is at 372, Sampson 367, Columbus 259, Cumberland 177 and Pender 172.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,921 deaths and 24,560 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 215 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, two each in Bladen and Pender, and one in Sampson.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.1 percent of the deaths (1,545) and 47.5 percent of the cases (105,035).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 363 deaths and 29,701 positive cases, Gaston County has 89 deaths and 5,660 cases, Rowan County has 104 deaths and 3,622 cases, Cabarrus County has 78 deaths and 4,232 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 5,141 cases — a total of 693 deaths and 48,356 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 257 deaths and 18,463 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,019 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,770 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,765 cases — a total of 468 deaths and 34,017 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 188 deaths and 9,234 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,382 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 3,031 cases, and Davidson County has 38 deaths and 3,015 cases — a total of 384 deaths and 22,662 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.4 million confirmed cases and 210,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.6 million.

There are more than 35.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

