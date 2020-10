Latest inspection grades released

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets and child care centers.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Galigo’s Family Restaurant, 100 percent, Clarkton, on Sept. 3.

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 1.

• Hibachi-Chinese, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 15.

• Happy Mart, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 23.

• Pizza Hut, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 18.

• Glenda’s Just Desserts, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 2.

• Bojangles’, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 14.

• Food Lion Deli, 95.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 2.

• Ski Burger, 95 percent, White Lake, on Sept. 10.

• Hardee’s, 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 28.

• Subway, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Sept. 30.

• Hot Rod’s Grill, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on Sept. 9.

• Hardee’s, 94.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 15.

• Anderson’s Grill, 94.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 17.

• Compass Canteen (Smithfield), 94.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 29.

• Burney’s Sweets & More, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 4.

• Subway, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 22.

• Food Plus, 92 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 11.

• Melton’s, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 14.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 91 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 1.

• Subway, 91 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 22.

• No. 1 Chinese, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 3.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Food Lion, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 8.

The following are those grades for child care facilities:

• Dublin First Baptist, Superior, Dublin, on Sept. 23.

• Waccamaw Siouan, Superior, Bolton, on Sept. 24.

• Teddy & Friends, Superior, Dublin, on Sept. 25.

• Anchor Academy New Light, Superior, Bladenboro, on Sept.30.

• Little Hands, Provisional, Bladenboro, on Sept. 30.