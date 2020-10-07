ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections on Tuesday approved 145 absentee ballots.

The five-member panel has been dealing with multiple instructions from the state Board of Elections, and litigation that led to an injunction from a federal judge after the election had started.

This was the second meeting to approve absentee ballots, each of which has had different instructions for the process. Five more meetings are scheduled, one each Tuesday through Election Day.

Chris Williams, staff director, said Wednesday his office conducted an audit of the 672 ballots received thus far. Thirteen of those came after Tuesday’s meeting.

The board has approved 635 total ballots, including 25 last week using the cure process now in question. Another 24 ballots have pending cures and are being held, per instruction of the state Board of Elections office.

In an adjustment of numbers reported last week, there were 492 total ballots looked at by the board and two were found to have deficiencies. The other 490 were approved.

The county board, as of Wednesday afternoon, had sent ballots to 1,791 voters. The number returned so far is 37.5 percent.

