ELIZABETHTOWN — October is on pace to become the deadliest month involving the coronavirus in Bladen County.

The third fatality in seven days was included in Wednesday’s daily report from the county Health Department, and the state Department of Health and Human Services. Bladen County has had six deaths in the last 16 reports, and 18 since the worldwide pandemic began.

The county’s first case was in the April 2 report, and its first death in the May 6 log.

Five more cases pushed the county total to 955 since the pandemic began. There are five people hospitalized among 66 active cases. There have been 871 recoveries, a number that is up seven from Tuesday.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 301 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 151 in Bladenboro; 110 in East Arcadia; 90 in Clarkton; 70 in White Oak; 60 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 19 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There has been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,693 deaths, up 23 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 222,969 cases, up 1,711.

• 1,028 hospitalized, up 15.

• 3,229,247 tests, up 18,342.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 13 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 61 percent, 65-74 is 22 percent, 50-64 is 11 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

The county has administered more than 10,000 tests.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 17 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 257 deaths and 15,793 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 5,952 cases; Robeson has 84 deaths and 4,954 cases; Columbus has 57 deaths and 1,460 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,348 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,079 cases.

In the category of cases per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began, Bladen has 288. Around it, Robeson is at 376, Sampson 369, Columbus 262, Cumberland 179 and Pender 174.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,932 deaths and 24,928 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 217 nursing homes, 93 residential care facilities, 38 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, and two each in Bladen, Sampson and Pender.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Robeson has one.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 42.1 percent of the deaths (1,554) and 47.4 percent of the cases (105,666).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 364 deaths and 29,829 positive cases, Gaston County has 92 deaths and 5,760 cases, Rowan County has 104 deaths and 3,635 cases, Cabarrus County has 79 deaths and 4,252 cases, and Union County has 59 deaths and 5,186 cases — a total of 698 deaths and 48,662 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 258 deaths and 18,579 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,053 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,785 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,777 cases — a total of 469 deaths and 34,194 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 190 deaths and 9,301 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,417 cases, Randolph County has 54 deaths and 3,051 cases, and Davidson County has 39 deaths and 3,041 cases — a total of 387 deaths and 22,810 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.5 million confirmed cases and 211,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.7 million.

There are more than 35.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.