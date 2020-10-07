Property tax collection increases with new system in place

DUBLIN — Changes to the software used by the town are going to cause delinquent property tax notices to be sent out.

“The bills are from 2010 to 2019,” Town Clerk Ashley Matthews said. “They will be the bills plus interest.”

Dublin changed out its software system back in late spring, and the new system is not only more efficient but also accurate. The software is known as Financial Management System software, or FMS.

“The town has $18,762.31 that is still outstanding,” she said. “We mailed out 194 statements but that includes the ones for this year, that are not delinquent.”

Prior to Matthews being the clerk the money was collected and put on an Excel spreadsheet, and interest was calculated as people came into the office to pay.

“They never did delinquent letters,” she said.

Matthews explained that before the office didn’t have the resources to do the process well. She’s been combing through the files trying to get everything into the new system, as it was set up. That’s what started generating the bills.

“I got all the delinquent bills in from the spreadsheets and the records from the auditors,” she said.

Concerns were raised at the most recent town meeting about if someone thinks a bill was paid. Matthews said that she has made two adjustments already, with one from 2013 and another from 2015. Those can be made with proof of payment.

Prior to this there were no foreclosures due to nonpayment of taxes either. Before this they had to go through each tax scroll line by line to check for unpaid taxes and with the new software she can easily access what has been unpaid as well as prepare statements.

The board approved the agreement with the county for coronavirus relief fund reimbursement. This allows the town to be reimbursed up to $10,000 for coronavirus related expenses that fit certain criteria through a grant. One particular needed item has been getting the Town Hall fitted with a window for protection for the clerks.

Multiple water system updates are going to be close to completed soon for the town of Dublin. As of right now 2nd and McNeil streets are both done, and Hursey and David streets are being tied in.

Public Works Director Jonathan Ward stated that the project should be close to 75 percent finished at the meeting Thursday night, Matthews said. Other areas still need to be connected, including Lyon Landing and Twisted Hickory Apartments.

Multiple budget amendments were submitted to the board and approved.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.