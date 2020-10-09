WILMINGTON — A virtual forum on PFAS chemicals is scheduled Oct. 22 with the potential to reach over 500.

The event starts at 10 a.m. The N.C. Coastal Federation will be joining with partners to host the forum about the ongoing research with PFAS in the environment and in drinking water, a release said.

The forum builds upon one held earlier in 2019 at Fayetteville State University. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, are man-made industrial chemicals. GenX is one of those chemicals that contaminated the Cape Fear River through discharges by Chemours.

“Last year’s forum allowed our community to hear from top university researchers about upcoming research to understand the scope and effects of the exposure to these contaminants within the region,” said Kerri Allen, the southeast region’s coastal advocate for the federation.

The upcoming forum will be to share the results from testing.

“This year, we are fortunate to have those same researchers share their critical findings, which is needed to inform and guide our state and regional policy and enforcement actions,” she said in a release. “Ultimately, our shared goal is to restore safe drinking water and a natural environment to our residents and visitors and to ensure that there is no future ‘GenX crisis.’”

This forum “coincides with the release of multiple research results from members of the PFAS Testing Network, including results of statewide testing for emerging contaminants, and the impacts of GenX and other emerging contaminants on human health and the environment,” the release says.

Speakers are scheduled to include members of the N.C. Policy Collaboratory research and policy groups, regulatory staff involved in enforcement issues, and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority staff.

The forum is free and registration is open to the first 500 participants.

To register go to www.nccoast.org/event/emerging-contaminants-in-north-carolina-waters. More information is available by contacting Allen at kerria@nccoast.org or 910-509-2838.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.