Voters in Bladen County are voting by absentee ballot and next week begin early voting. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Today’s print edition — available on newstands throughout Bladen County — includes a resource guide with profiles on all 12 candidates for the seven county commissioner seats on the ballot; profiles of the candidates in the lone contested race for county school board; information on candidates representing Bladen in Washington and Raleigh; and a list of all races nationally, statewide, regionally and in the county that Bladen voters could see on their ballot.

Plus, there’s a “how to” guide for finding where to vote whether on Election Day or in early voting; a map of precincts and the polling site for them on Election Day; a link for how to find where to go cast a ballot; and key dates for voter registration, requesting absentee ballots, early voting and the canvass.