Coronavirus: Cases climb a little closer toward 1,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s coronavirus case count went up five on Friday, raising to 973 the number diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Eight people are hospitalized among 72 cases considered active. There have been 883 recoveries.

The virus has killed 18 in the county.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 302 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 157 in Bladenboro; 114 in East Arcadia; 93 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 19 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

In the DHHS detailed outbreak and cluster reports on Friday evening, there was no change in numbers for two Elizabethtown nursing homes.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,747 deaths, up 25 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 227,431 cases, up 2,034.

• 1,065 hospitalized, up 14.

• 3,304,819 tests, up 42,099.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 12 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 61 percent, 65-74 is 22 percent, 50-64 is 11 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 16 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 258 deaths and 16,097 cases. Cumberland has 80 deaths and 6,028 cases; Robeson has 84 deaths and 5,089 cases; Columbus has 58 deaths and 1,493 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,392 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,095 cases.

In the category of cases per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began, Bladen has 293. Around it, Robeson is at 386, Sampson 376, Columbus 268, Cumberland 181 and Pender 176.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,960 deaths and 25,418 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 222 nursing homes, 96 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and four other facilities.

The DHHS report for its daily aggregates on outbreaks and clusters was confusing. It listed totals that did not match breakdowns. Bladen listed three total, broken down as two nursing homes and zero meating processing plants. Previously, meat processing plants have not been included.

Some surrounding counties were also unclear. Robeson had seven total outbreak, broken into three nursing homes, one correctional facility and zero meat processing plants; and Sampson had three total, broken into one correctional facility, one nursing home and zero meat processing plants.

In other adjacent counties, outbreaks numbered eight in Cumberland, five in Columbus, and three in Pender.

Clusters numbered two each in Cumberland and Robeson.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 41.8 percent of the deaths (1,566) and 47.2 percent of the cases (107,367).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 365 deaths and 30,088 positive cases, Gaston County has 97 deaths and 5,927 cases, Rowan County has 105 deaths and 3,708 cases, Cabarrus County has 81 deaths and 4,305 cases, and Union County has 60 deaths and 5,277 cases — a total of 708 deaths and 49,305 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 258 deaths and 18,884 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,180 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,868 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,808 cases — a total of 469 deaths and 34,740 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 191 deaths and 9,526 cases, Forsyth County has 104 deaths and 7,540 cases, Randolph County has 55 deaths and 3,126 cases, and Davidson County has 39 deaths and 3,130 cases — a total of 389 deaths and 23,322 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.6 million confirmed cases and 213,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.9 million.

There are more than 36.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.