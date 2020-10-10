Coronavirus: Confusing DHHS reports continue for second day

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state Department of Health and Human Services’ daily coronavirus report continued for a second day to produce confusing information.

Its daily aggregates on outbreaks and clusters remains does not match breakdowns. Bladen County lists three total, broken down as two nursing homes and zero meating processing plants. Prior to Friday, meat processing plants have not been included.

Some surrounding counties are also unclear. Robeson had seven total outbreaks, broken into three nursing homes, one correctional facility and zero meat processing plants; and Sampson had four total, broken into two correctional facilities, one nursing home and zero meat processing plants.

In other adjacent counties, outbreaks numbered eight in Cumberland, five in Columbus, and three in Pender.

Clusters numbered two in Robeson and one in Cumberland.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,967 deaths and 25,743 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 214 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and five other facilities.

Bladen County added three more cases to its total on Saturday, moving to 976 since the pandemic began. There have been 18 fatalities.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 302 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 158 in Bladenboro; 115 in East Arcadia; 93 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 20 in Kelly; 19 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,765 deaths, up 18 from Friday’s noon report.

• 229,752 cases, up 2,321.

• 1,034 hospitalized, down 31.

• 3,344,152 tests, up 39,333.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 12 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 61 percent, 65-74 is 22 percent, 50-64 is 11 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 16 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 259 deaths and 16,276 cases. Cumberland has 81 deaths and 6,090 cases; Robeson has 84 deaths and 5,160 cases; Columbus has 58 deaths and 1,497 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,421 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,108 cases.

In the category of cases per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began, Bladen has 294. Around it, Robeson is at 391, Sampson 381, Columbus 269, Cumberland 183 and Pender 178.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 41.6 percent of the deaths (1,568) and 47.1 percent of the cases (108,243).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 365 deaths and 30,273 positive cases, Rowan County has 106 deaths and 3,738 cases, Gaston County has 97 deaths and 6,007 cases, Cabarrus County has 81 deaths and 4,340 cases, and Union County has 60 deaths and 5,324 cases — a total of 709 deaths and 49,682 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 258 deaths and 18,980 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,226 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,897 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,817 cases — a total of 469 deaths and 34,920 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 191 deaths and 9,691 cases, Forsyth County has 105 deaths and 7,605 cases, Randolph County has 55 deaths and 3,171 cases, and Davidson County has 39 deaths and 3,174 cases — a total of 390 deaths and 23,641 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.6 million confirmed cases and 214,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 6.9 million.

There are more than 36.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.